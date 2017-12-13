2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online

2017 Ashes
Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 6, 2017. Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with team mates after bowling England's Jonny Bairstow to win the second Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

The 2017 Ashes series moves to the WACA Ground in Perth Thursday for the third Test of the five-match series between hosts Australia and England. The Australians claimed a 2-0 lead in the series with a decisive 120-run victory in the first-ever Day/Night Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. 

England would have to win at least two out of the remaining three Tests to potentially retain the Ashes urn. The English have dominated the historic rivalry in recent years, winning four of the last five series, dating back to the 2009 Ashes in their own turf. Australia hasn't tasted Ashes success since Mitchell Johnson led a 5-0 sweep of England in the 2013-14 home series. Surprisingly, the Australians don't boast of a good record in Perth in recent years, winning only one of their past four Tests at the WACA. 

The Perth Test could potentially be the last-ever Ashes Test match at the WACA ground. Since a new multi-sport stadium has been built in Perth, the WACA is expected to host only lesser-drawing nations in the near future. Besides the arena itself, a few English players are approaching career milestones.

Former England captain Alastair Cook will become only the eighth player in Test history to appear in 150 matches. Fast bowler Stuart Broad is just seven wickets away from joining James Anderson in England's elusive 400-wicket club. 

"I want to be concentrating on making sure we get things right on the field. That's my job as captain. I'm trying to develop a team that over a long period can achieve success and do special things," England captain Joe Root said on Wednesday.

"It's probably not as hard as I would have liked it to be a day out, but 24 hours can change a wicket," Australian captain Steven Smith said on the eve of the third Australia vs England Test match. Australia, the hosts, have the opportunity to reclaim the Ashes urn at Perth. Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, Perth Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Perth Test online
Third Test (Dec. 14-18)
Start time: 10:30 a.m. (Local Time), 12:30 a.m. (AEST), 02:30 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)
Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

