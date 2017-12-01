2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online

The 2017 Ashes series moves to the Adelaide Oval Saturday for the second Test of the five-match series between hosts Australia and England. The Aussies clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket victory during the first Test at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

The Adelaide Test (Dec. 2-6) will be the first-ever day/night match in Ashes history. According to Australia coach Darren Lehmann, the Adelaide Oval is currently the "fastest pitch in the country." Also, the pitch turns quicker under lights and the pink ball has proven to produce a lot more zip off the surface, when compared to the traditional Kookaburra ball used in traditional Test matches.

“It does quicken up at night. It’s probably the fastest wicket around Australia at night. (Bowling short at England’s tail) certainly hasn’t changed from four years ago. That’s one for us we see as an advantage. At the back end when the wicket quickened up (in Brisbane) and we could go after them a bit harder was helpful. That’s the blueprint. It’s no secret we’re going to attack their middle and lower order like that. Hopefully that success continues," Lehmann said in the lead-up to the second Ashes Test match.

The conditions have forced Australia to stick to their three-man pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, contrary to reports that the hosts could debut day-night seam specialist Chadd Sayers. Australia have also retained the same playing XI from the first Test, which includes the newly-formed opening pair of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Steven Smith, captain of Australia, believes the pitch for Saturday's Test could throw up a few surprises. "It looks like a bit harder than we've probably seen it for a while for a pink-ball game. It looks like there is slightly less grass. I'd say it's somewhere between an old Adelaide wicket and the newer wicket we've seen over the last couple of years," Smith said on the eve of the Adelaide Test.

England captain Joe Root has acknowledged that his team blew an opportunity in the first Test after folding for 195 in their second innings. Root is hoping for a more assured performance from his batsmen. "We just need to make sure we perform like we did in the first three days of the first Test match for the whole game. If we do that and recognise the key moments of the game then we give ourselves the best chance of winning." Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, Adelaide Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Adelaide Test online

Second Test (Dec. 2-6)

Start time: 1:30 p.m. (Local Time, AEST), 03:30 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)