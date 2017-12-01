2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online

By @saihoops on
2017 Ashes, Pat Cummins
Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia, November 23, 2017. Australia's Pat Cummins appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss England's Joe Root during the first day of the first Ashes cricket test match. Reuters / David Gray

The 2017 Ashes series moves to the Adelaide Oval Saturday for the second Test of the five-match series between hosts Australia and England. The Aussies clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket victory during the first Test at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

The Adelaide Test (Dec. 2-6) will be the first-ever day/night match in Ashes history. According to Australia coach Darren Lehmann, the Adelaide Oval is currently the "fastest pitch in the country." Also, the pitch turns quicker under lights and the pink ball has proven to produce a lot more zip off the surface, when compared to the traditional Kookaburra ball used in traditional Test matches. 

“It does quicken up at night. It’s probably the fastest wicket around Australia at night. (Bowling short at England’s tail) certainly hasn’t changed from four years ago. That’s one for us we see as an advantage. At the back end when the wicket quickened up (in Brisbane) and we could go after them a bit harder was helpful. That’s the blueprint. It’s no secret we’re going to attack their middle and lower order like that. Hopefully that success continues," Lehmann said in the lead-up to the second Ashes Test match.

The conditions have forced Australia to stick to their three-man pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, contrary to reports that the hosts could debut day-night seam specialist Chadd Sayers. Australia have also retained the same playing XI from the first Test, which includes the newly-formed opening pair of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. 

Steven Smith, captain of Australia, believes the pitch for Saturday's Test could throw up a few surprises. "It looks like a bit harder than we've probably seen it for a while for a pink-ball game. It looks like there is slightly less grass. I'd say it's somewhere between an old Adelaide wicket and the newer wicket we've seen over the last couple of years," Smith said on the eve of the Adelaide Test.

England captain Joe Root has acknowledged that his team blew an opportunity in the first Test after folding for 195 in their second innings. Root is hoping for a more assured performance from his batsmen. "We just need to make sure we perform like we did in the first three days of the first Test match for the whole game. If we do that and recognise the key moments of the game then we give ourselves the best chance of winning." Australia vs England live streaming, Ashes live streaming, Adelaide Test live streaming and cricket live streaming info follow.

2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Adelaide Test online
Second Test (Dec. 2-6)
Start time: 1:30 p.m. (Local Time, AEST), 03:30 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel Nine (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)
Live Stream: Cricket Australia Live Pass (Australia), BBC Sport (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes a step closer to joining England teammates
Serena Williams among stars in doubt for 2018 Australian Open
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant rally behind struggling Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test online
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
LeBron James Free Agency: Philadelphia 76ers to make strong run
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 1 spoilers
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 episode 7: Eugene in focus
'The Young and the Restless' Dec. 1 spoilers
Meghan Markle's half-sister says she’s happy for her, reveals ‘some rifts’
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Jason Momoa learns plot spoilers on set
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Tom Wlaschiha has a theory
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 9: Sinnerman is back
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 9: Dealing with the new baddie
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car