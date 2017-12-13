2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test

Australia have recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to replace out-out-form batsman Peter Handscomb for the third Ashes Test at the WACA Ground in Perth. After claiming a 2-0 lead in Adelaide, the Australians have the opportunity to reclaim the Ashes urn in the third Test which gets underway Thursday (Dec. 14-18).

Marsh, 26, hasn't played a Test since March when the Aussies travelled to India for a taxing four-match series. Shaun Marsh, the older brother, was the Man of the Match at Adelaide for his valiant century in the first-innings. Marsh scored an unbeaten 126 to help Australia win the first-ever Day/Night Ashes Test.

The Marsh brothers will bat at No. 5 and No. 6 for Australia behind openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja and captain Steve Smith. With the pitch for the Perth Test expected to favour batsmen, the Australians believe Mitchell Marsh provides them an additional bowling option.

2017 Ashes: Australia drop Peter Handscomb

“It’s tough -- and if we do go down that route (play five bowlers) then it’s purely for the reasons that we think we need an extra bowler, nothing to do with anyone’s batting. The stats suggest over the last couple of years that the bowlers have had a fairly heavy workload (here), so we’re probably leaning down that way at the moment. If we do go down the route of Pete missing out it’s unlucky … we still see a very bright future for him," Smith said on the eve of the third Ashes Test, via The Daily Mail.

Smith is optimistic that the pitch will help his fast bowlers. “It’ll depend on what we think the wicket is like tomorrow. If it’s going to be hard, fast and bouncy that might again change our thinking. It’s probably not as hard as I would have liked it to be a day out. But 24 hours can change a wicket … I hope it (gets) a bit harder and faster," added the Australian captain.

The 2017 Ashes will move to the WACA Ground in Perth for the third Australia vs England Test match starting Thursday, Dec. 14. Australia, the home team, has the opportunity to close out the series after claiming a 2-0 series lead at the Adelaide Oval.