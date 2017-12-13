2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test

By @saihoops on
Mitchell Marsh, 2017 Ashes
Cricket - Australia v South Africa - First Test cricket match - WACA Ground, Perth, Australia - 7/11/16. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for LBW to dismiss Australia's Mitchell Marsh at the WACA Ground in Perth. Reuters / David Gray

Australia have recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to replace out-out-form batsman Peter Handscomb for the third Ashes Test at the WACA Ground in Perth. After claiming a 2-0 lead in Adelaide, the Australians have the opportunity to reclaim the Ashes urn in the third Test which gets underway Thursday (Dec. 14-18). 

Marsh, 26, hasn't played a Test since March when the Aussies travelled to India for a taxing four-match series. Shaun Marsh, the older brother, was the Man of the Match at Adelaide for his valiant century in the first-innings. Marsh scored an unbeaten 126 to help Australia win the first-ever Day/Night Ashes Test.

The Marsh brothers will bat at No. 5 and No. 6 for Australia behind openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja and captain Steve Smith. With the pitch for the Perth Test expected to favour batsmen, the Australians believe Mitchell Marsh provides them an additional bowling option. 

2017 Ashes: Australia drop Peter Handscomb

“It’s tough -- and if we do go down that route (play five bowlers) then it’s purely for the reasons that we think we need an extra bowler, nothing to do with anyone’s batting. The stats suggest over the last couple of years that the bowlers have had a fairly heavy workload (here), so we’re probably leaning down that way at the moment. If we do go down the route of Pete missing out it’s unlucky … we still see a very bright future for him," Smith said on the eve of the third Ashes Test, via The Daily Mail.

Smith is optimistic that the pitch will help his fast bowlers. “It’ll depend on what we think the wicket is like tomorrow. If it’s going to be hard, fast and bouncy that might again change our thinking. It’s probably not as hard as I would have liked it to be a day out. But 24 hours can change a wicket … I hope it (gets) a bit harder and faster," added the Australian captain.

The 2017 Ashes will move to the WACA Ground in Perth for the third Australia vs England Test match starting Thursday, Dec. 14. Australia, the home team, has the opportunity to close out the series after claiming a 2-0 series lead at the Adelaide Oval. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car