143 million US consumers' personal information exposed after Equifax data breach

Equifax has warned that a breach could potentially impact at least 143 million consumers in the United States. Private information including credit card numbers, birth dates and more were obtained in the said breach.

The credit reporting firm said it has discovered the incident on July 29. The company revealed that criminals exploited a US website application vulnerability to get access to certain files.

Census Bureau estimates indicate that theUS population is around 324 million this year. This means the Equifax incident affects a huge portion of the US. Equifax, which provides credit information and other information services, has said in a statement that three executives already sold a "small percentage" of their shares. The firm shares fell more than 12 percent in after-hours trading, CNBC notes.

Personal information exposed

The exposed data, the company revealed, include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver's license numbers. It reportedly added that some US credit card numbers were obtained, as well as "certain dispute documents with personal identifying information” for about 182,000 US consumers.

Finance and security experts suggest that consumers must keep a close eye on their credit reports and credit card and banking accounts. Fraudsters may try to open new accounts or steal tax refunds.  David Berger, counsel at Girard Gibbs, warned that there’s serious potential harm over a many number of years.

Andrew Peterson, chief executive of Los Angeles Web application security start-up Signal Sciences, said that ease of access through online tools is attractive to attackers. “So Web applications are targeted more often by attackers, and when vulnerabilities are discovered, the number of records lost typically dwarfs the data lost in other types of successful attacks,” the Los Angeles Times quotes him as saying.

Equifax has been linked to previous data breaches, including smaller incidents in 2013 and 2015. The latest is potentially among the largest on record. Its competitor, Experian, has suffered breaches, too.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that three senior Equifax executives sold a combined US$1.8 million (AUS$2,222,820) worth of shares. Ines Gutzmer, spokesperson for the company, reportedly said the executives “had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred at the time they sold their shares.”

Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard Smith pledged to boost cybersecurity spending. "This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do,” he said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fox News/YouTube

