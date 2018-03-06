13-year-old Kate Middleton’s school play predicted she’d marry a prince named William

Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018.

Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018. Reuters/Hannah McKay

A video clip that has emerged online sees a 13-year-old Kate Middleton being told she would marry a handsome and rich gentleman. The Duchess of Cambridge’s school play apparently predicted that she would be married to Prince William.

It looks like Meghan Markle isn’t the only actress in the royal family. Kate starred in a 1995 school play at St Andrew’s Preparatory School in Buckhold, England, where the future duchess to hone her acting chops.

In the video, which was posted in 2011, Kate is told by a fortune teller that she will marry a handsome and rich man. Then appears a prince by the name of William, who asks her to marry him.

YouTube/srenna

“Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman,” the fortune teller tells her.

“It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?” Kate replies, to which the fortune teller says, “Indeed he will.”

“And marry me?

“And marry you.”

The fortune teller also tells the loved-up Kate that her future husband will also bring her to London. “Oh, how my heart flutters!” Kate says dreamily.

In the next scene, Kate appears with a prince, who gets down on one knee and proposes marriage to her.

“Yes, yes, dear William!” she replies.

Sixteen years later in 2011, Kate indeed married a rich and handsome prince named William. The couple, who are parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also expecting their third child.

This is not the only time Kate starred in a school production. In the video obtained by Flynet Pictures on YouTube, Kate is seen playing Eliza Doolittle in the play “My Fair Lady.”