13-year-old Kate Middleton’s school play predicted she’d marry a prince named William

By @chelean on
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018.
Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, visits the Mother and Baby unit at the Bethlem Royal Hospital in south London, Britain, January 24, 2018. Reuters/Hannah McKay

A video clip that has emerged online sees a 13-year-old Kate Middleton being told she would marry a handsome and rich gentleman. The Duchess of Cambridge’s school play apparently predicted that she would be married to Prince William.

It looks like Meghan Markle isn’t the only actress in the royal family. Kate starred in a 1995 school play at St Andrew’s Preparatory School in Buckhold, England, where the future duchess to hone her acting chops.

In the video, which was posted in 2011, Kate is told by a fortune teller that she will marry a handsome and rich man. Then appears a prince by the name of William, who asks her to marry him.

YouTube/srenna

“Soon you will meet a handsome man, a rich gentleman,” the fortune teller tells her.

“It is all I ever hoped for. Will he fall in love with me?” Kate replies, to which the fortune teller says, “Indeed he will.”

“And marry me?

“And marry you.”

The fortune teller also tells the loved-up Kate that her future husband will also bring her to London. “Oh, how my heart flutters!” Kate says dreamily.

In the next scene, Kate appears with a prince, who gets down on one knee and proposes marriage to her.

“Yes, yes, dear William!” she replies.

Sixteen years later in 2011, Kate indeed married a rich and handsome prince named William. The couple, who are parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are also expecting their third child.

This is not the only time Kate starred in a school production. In the video obtained by Flynet Pictures on YouTube, Kate is seen playing Eliza Doolittle in the play “My Fair Lady.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Damian Lillard brilliance snaps Lakers winning streak
Kobe Bryant cherishes Oscar more than five NBA championships
Mitchell Starc guides Australia to 1-0 series lead against South Africa
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
Canelo Alvarez fails drug test ahead of Tripe G rematch
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
PSG vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch Champions League online in Australia
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Joe Menosky joins the team
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha’s message to women
‘Outlander’ season 4: Concerns about Steven Cree exit
Beyonce and Jay-Z are reportedly hitting the road together for a tour
'Gotham' season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Jerome gets obsessed with The Penguin
'Gotham' season 4 episode 13 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Spider-Man gets extra limbs
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Spider-Man gets new armoured costume
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car