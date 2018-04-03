12 Woolworth stores across Australia to go plastic bag-free from April 4

By on
A Woolworths sign adorns the front of a supermarket store in Sydney August 28, 2013.
A Woolworths sign adorns the front of a supermarket store in Sydney August 28, 2013. Reuters/David Gray

Some Woolworth stores in Australia will be plastic-free on Wednesday. Three Woolworths stores in Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales and two in Queensland will ditch plastic bag, a change that comes after it has been revealed that customers use 3.2 billion plastic bags annually.

Woolworths Queensland State Manager Matthew Franich has recognised that the removal of single-use plastic bags was the “right thing to do” for the environment. He said the company also understands that the decision is a “significant change” for some of its customers.

Franich added that their teams have been hard at work to remind local customers about the upcoming change in recent week and the feedback from the community has been positive so far. The change means shoppers will need to bring in their own shopping bags. Those who fail to do so can buy a 99c canvas bag or opt for a 15c thicker and reusable plastic bag.

Woolworths has promised to phase out the plastic bags by July 1 this year. Coles reportedly vowed to do the same. Daily Mail Australia reports that all other states apart from New South Wales will outlaw single-use bags in the future.

Hastings Co-op is also phasing out single-use plastic bags in its three IGA supermarkets from July 1. The community-owned co-operative will be offering reusable bag options at a minimal cost. “Change has been in the air for some time, and the decision to go plastic bag-free was an easy one - and the right one for our customers and the environment,” Port News reported chief executive officer Allan Gordon as saying.

He also said they already have a range of sustainability initiatives, citing solar power, cardboard boxes and reverse vending machines. Gordon added they wanted to take one step further and work with the community in protecting the local environment.

Meanwhile, shadow minister for the Illawarra Ryan Park said the people of Wollongong and surrounds would welcome a ban on plastic bags. Some northern suburbs residents, he said, had pushed for a ban and the region was “generally supportive.” “I have met with people, particularly in the northern suburbs, who have taken a proactive approach to this, which is about trying to make sure our waterways have a reduction in littler, but also [that bags] don’t do the damage to the marine life which we’ve seen is a result,” Illawarra Mercury quoted him as saying.

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car