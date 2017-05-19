'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]

"12 Monkeys" TV show, starring Amanda Schull as Dr. Cassandra "Cassie" Railly, Kirk Acevedo as José Ramse, and Aaron Stanford as James Cole, will have upcoming episodes titled "Enemy" and "Brothers," which will both air in the US on Syfy on Friday, May 19. It will show Ramse's return to the facility and Cole discovering the truth. Read on to learn more.

Spoiler alert: This update contains more '12 Monkeys' spoilers. Read on if you want to know more about what happens in the new episodes.

According to press releases from Syfy, "12 Monkeys" Season 3, episode 3 will show Ramse returning to the facility with an enemy from the past that is being held captive. Cole and Jones (Barbara Sukowa) are becoming desperate to find some answers and it seems as if they are willing to go the extra mile to get it. On the show's fourth episode, Cole and Ramse will splinter to the year 2007. They are expecting to get a chance to kill The Witness, or get trapped there. However, Cole will be shocked to find out the truth, which will also be heartbreaking for him. He will find out that the man behind the apocalypse is... his son!

'Enemy' and 'Brothers' stars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) lists Demore Barnes (Whitley) and Faran Tahir (Mallick) as appearing in "Enemy" and "Brothers." They will be joined by the other "12 Monkeys" cast such as Emily Hampshire (Jennifer Goines) and Todd Stashwick (Deacon) in the two back-to-back episodes. "Enemy" will air on Syfy at 9:30 pm and "Brothers" will be shown after it at 10:15 pm.

'12 Monkeys' episodes: 'Mother' and 'Guardians'

The first two episodes before "Enemy" and "Brothers" are "Mother" and "Guardians," which will also be aired in the US on May 19 at 8-8:45 pm and 8:45-9:30 pm. The "Mother" episode will show Cole searching for Titan in the apocalypse of 2163. Railly will be held captive but she'll also be faced with a difficult choice. Meanwhile, the 12 Monkeys will be waiting for the birth of The Witness. This episode was directed and written by Terry Matalas.

In the "Guardians" episode, Jones and Cole will encounter The Guardians, which are a group of dangerous time-travellers. They will meet in post-World War I France while looking for Jennifer Goines. The episode was written by Sean Tretta and directed by David Grossman.

The next episodes after "Mother," "Guardians," "Enemy" and "Brothers," will be "Causality," "Nature" and "Nurture," which airs back-to-back on Saturday, May 20. Then, the episodes "Masks," "Thief" and "Witness" will all be aired one after the other on Sunday, May 21.

"12 Monkeys" Series 3 will start airing on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 pm on Syfy Australia. Stay tuned for more spoilers and updates about the show. 

Watch the '12 Monkeys' videos from its official YouTube channel and Facebook (FB) page:

'12 MONKEYS' | Season 3 Teaser Trailer | Syfy​​

'12 Monkeys': 'When is Cole?' Season 2 Finale | Syfy​

Source: Syfy/YouTube​

