'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 1 and 2 spoilers: The Witness is born in 'Mother' and Cole travels to 1922 in 'Guardians' [WATCH VIDEOS]

"12 Monkeys," starring Aaron Stanford as James Cole, Amanda Schull as Dr. Cassandra "Cassie" Railly and Kirk Acevedo as José Ramse, will have an upcoming episodes titled "Mother" and "Guardians," which will both air on May 19 on Syfy. It will show the Witness' birth and Cole traveling to another year. Read on to for the latest "12 Monkeys" episode guide.

"12 Monkeys" Season 3, episode 1 will feature birth of the Witness, according to the Zap2it. It will also bring about the beginning of the end of the world. "Mother" was written and directed by Terry Matalas. It will air at 8-8:45 pm. Episode 2 "Guardians" will air afterwards at 8:45-9:30 pm. It will show Cole travelling to 1922 to go against new enemies. Plus, the start of the world-ending plan of the Witness will be revealed in this episode. It was directed by David Grossman and written by Sean Tretta.

'Mother' guest stars

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), Demore Barnes (Whitley) and Faran Tahir (Mallick) will appear as guest stars in "Mother." The other "12 Monkeys" cast members including Barbara Sukowa as Katarina Jones, Todd Stashwick as Deacon and Emily Hampshire as Jennifer Goines, will also be seen in this episode.

'Guardians' guest stars

Dylan Colton (Sebastian), Mif/Anthony J. Mifsud (Hockley) and Barbara Sukowa (Katarina Jones), will be the guest stars in the "Guardians" episode. They will be joined by Sierra Wooldridge (Lucinda) and Mishka Thébaud (Adult Sam).

The '12 Monkeys' recap

In the "12 Monkeys" Season 2 Finale titled "Memory of Tomorrow," Cole and Railly got stuck in 1957 with no way back to their current time. They decided to stay and build a life together in the house from the Red Forest visions. Railly ended up getting pregnant.

However, Cole was led to Lillian (Madeleine Stowe) because of a time freeze. Lillian is a Primary who taught Cole to use red tea from the plants that were affected by temporal anomalies. He was able to erase his timeline with Railly and they were able to go back to 2044. They also splintered spatially to Titan and helped prevent Hannah (Brooke Williams) and Ramse's death.

Unfortunately, Deacon died while trying to save Jennifer who splinters to World War I. The team also realised that Titan is a time machine. Railly was captured and brought to 2163. She discovered that she is the mother of The Witness. As for Cole, vowed to follow Railly to 2163.

'12 Monkeys' episodes

"12 Monkeys" Series 3, episode 1 titled "Mother" will air on Syfy Australia on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 pm. The episodes after "Mother" and "Guardians" are "Enemy" and "Brothers," which will air in the US on Syfy on May 19. Then, the episodes titled "Nurture," "Nature" and "Causality"will be aired on May 20. After that, the episodes "Masks," "Thief" and "Witness" will be shown on May 21. Stay tuned for more updates about the show in the next few days.

