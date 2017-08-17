'The 100' season 5 production update: Pictures of cast having fun

Production of the Sc-Fi drama “The 100 season 5 has officially begun. Meanwhile, cast member Eliza Taylor teased some details about her character Clarke, about what the character has been doing during the years she was on Earth.

Cameras have finally started to role on the next season of the CW series. All the cast members got together once again on the set, and the behind-the-scenes pictures [see below] show that they had a lot of fun.

The plot will focus on Clarke’s life on Earth, and the arrival of a new set of people who are dropped off by a mysterious corporation. There has been no word from either the ARK or the bunker for some time now.

How did Clarke live on Earth all this time without losing her mind? Taylor explained in an interview with Den of Geek that her life mostly revolved around a routine she set up. The character kept herself occupied by doing the same thing every day. Lessons to Madi, talking to Bellamy (Bob Morley), and going hunting were part of this routine.

Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg pointed out that the radiation levels have dropped, and so people can live on Earth again. However, most of the planet is a wasteland. There is one “Garden of Eden” that Clarke has found, which is a place where people can live without any problems. The main threat in the next season will be the battle for this piece of paradise.

Perhaps the first battle will be between the newly arrived prisoners and the people living in Eden at the moment. The prisoners want a place to live, but Clarke will fight for her home.

There will also be a lot of flashbacks in “The 100” season 5, explaining the events of the past six years. Rothenberg teased that the flashbacks are a big part of the plot this year, but he refused to divulge any more details.

