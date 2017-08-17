'The 100' season 5 production update: Pictures of cast having fun

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

Production of the Sc-Fi drama “The 100 season 5 has officially begun. Meanwhile, cast member Eliza Taylor teased some details about her character Clarke, about what the character has been doing during the years she was on Earth.

Cameras have finally started to role on the next season of the CW series. All the cast members got together once again on the set, and the behind-the-scenes pictures [see below] show that they had a lot of fun.

The plot will focus on Clarke’s life on Earth, and the arrival of a new set of people who are dropped off by a mysterious corporation. There has been no word from either the ARK or the bunker for some time now.

How did Clarke live on Earth all this time without losing her mind? Taylor explained in an interview with Den of Geek that her life mostly revolved around a routine she set up. The character kept herself occupied by doing the same thing every day. Lessons to Madi, talking to Bellamy (Bob Morley), and going hunting were part of this routine.

Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg pointed out that the radiation levels have dropped, and so people can live on Earth again. However, most of the planet is a wasteland. There is one “Garden of Eden” that Clarke has found, which is a place where people can live without any problems. The main threat in the next season will be the battle for this piece of paradise.

Perhaps the first battle will be between the newly arrived prisoners and the people living in Eden at the moment. The prisoners want a place to live, but Clarke will fight for her home.

There will also be a lot of flashbacks in “The 100” season 5, explaining the events of the past six years. Rothenberg teased that the flashbacks are a big part of the plot this year, but he refused to divulge any more details.

Credit: The 100 Writers Room/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Snoke's power and weakness
Snoke’s true purpose and powers
'Outlander' season 3: New teasers released
New picture of scruffy looking Jamie from ‘Outlander’ season 3
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car