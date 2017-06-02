'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

The makers of “The 100” TV series have an open contest for fans to design a season 5 poster. The winners are promised an exciting prize. The show is set to return next year.

In a post on the social media site Tumblr, which is operated by the writers of the show, the fans were invited to send their designs for a poster contest for the next season. The fans have been requested to tweet their design pictures by tagging @The100Writers Twitter handle along with the #TheS5POSTERCOMP in the message.

The deadline for all submissions is June 14 (Wednesday). Top three finalists will be selected on the 21st. The final results will be announced online on the 28th of this month. The winner will get an autographed season 4 poster.

The competition will be judged by Executive Producer/Writer Jason Rothenberg. Cast member Lindsey Morgan (Raven) will be joining as a special judge of the competition.

This is not the first time the writer’s room is holding a poster contest for the next season. Previously, such a contest was held for season 3 poster. Given the high quality of the entries at that time, the writers feel the bar has been raised high this year for the participants.

There have already been a lot of entries to the new contest, the writers have confirmed. However, a retweet from Writers Room twitter account does not increase the chances of the fan of winning. Also, the fans whose entries don’t get a retweet should not be disappointed because they are still in the race. The final decision on selecting the finalists will only be taken by the judges after the deadline.

The writers feel the show has some very talented people who can rise up to the challenge. They are eagerly waiting to see what the fans come up with for “The 100” season 5 poster contest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related
Join the Discussion
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
2017 French Open: Andy Murray feels he can go the distance in Paris
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car