'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom

The makers of “The 100” TV series have an open contest for fans to design a season 5 poster. The winners are promised an exciting prize. The show is set to return next year.

In a post on the social media site Tumblr, which is operated by the writers of the show, the fans were invited to send their designs for a poster contest for the next season. The fans have been requested to tweet their design pictures by tagging @The100Writers Twitter handle along with the #TheS5POSTERCOMP in the message.

The deadline for all submissions is June 14 (Wednesday). Top three finalists will be selected on the 21st. The final results will be announced online on the 28th of this month. The winner will get an autographed season 4 poster.

The competition will be judged by Executive Producer/Writer Jason Rothenberg. Cast member Lindsey Morgan (Raven) will be joining as a special judge of the competition.

This is not the first time the writer’s room is holding a poster contest for the next season. Previously, such a contest was held for season 3 poster. Given the high quality of the entries at that time, the writers feel the bar has been raised high this year for the participants.

There have already been a lot of entries to the new contest, the writers have confirmed. However, a retweet from Writers Room twitter account does not increase the chances of the fan of winning. Also, the fans whose entries don’t get a retweet should not be disappointed because they are still in the race. The final decision on selecting the finalists will only be taken by the judges after the deadline.

The writers feel the show has some very talented people who can rise up to the challenge. They are eagerly waiting to see what the fans come up with for “The 100” season 5 poster contest.

Exciting news about #The100S5POSTERCOMP! @linzzmorgan will be a special guest judge, along with Jason Rothenberg. #The100 — The 100 Writers Room (@The100writers) May 31, 2017

Already blown away by so many of #the100s5postercomp entries! Please note a RT from us is not a guarantee a poster will be a finalist. — The 100 Writers Room (@The100writers) June 1, 2017

And if we don't RT your entry don't worry. You're still in the running. NO decisions will be made until after the deadline. — The 100 Writers Room (@The100writers) June 1, 2017