'The 100' season 5: New ad campaign being prepared

The ad campaign for “The 100” season 5 is being prepared, and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has already seen a part of it. The excited producer has teased this bit of information online, and he can’t wait for the fans to see what’s in store.

The executives at CW are currently working on the ad campaign of the next season, which should include the trailer. In an online post [see below] Rothenberg said that he has seen a part of the ad campaign. He called the executives preparing the promotion material as “true artists,” and teased that there’s “new goodness” that’s on the way for the fans to see.

The producer has been anxious about the new season for a while now. Back in January he teased a promo picture of the show, and said how he was woken up by an image of season 5, and how he “spammed” the executives at CW in charge of creating the promo material with his ideas. Rothenberg also added that he feels “blessed” to have a show that has been on air for four seasons and is about to air season 5.

In a way the next season is a reboot, with a new group of characters coming in. The new group consists of prisoners coming in from a ship owned by the Eligius Corporation, a mining company from before the first nuclear apocalypse.

The new characters are from the time before the nuclear apocalypse who have been in cryogenic sleep. Since their arrival on earth, the first thing they are going to do is look for a suitable place to build a camp, and that means that Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) new home will come under threat.

“The 100” season 5 will also show the events that happened in the past few years on the show- on earth, the ARK, and the bunker in flashback scenes. The main focus in the first few episodes will be the clash between Clarke and the prisoners.

Just saw part of the CW’s amazing Season 5 ad campaign. So excited for you all to see it, too! These guys are true artists at what they do. So much new goodness coming soon. #NotSoonEnough #THE100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 6, 2018

Was woken by an image for our Season 5 poster. Spammed the amazing CW exec in charge of such things. Started thinking of how blessed I’ve been to have a show on the air for 5 seasons. #The100 pic.twitter.com/d1QSV85blf — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) January 31, 2018

Credit: Jason Rothenberg/ Twitter