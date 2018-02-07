'The 100' season 5: New ad campaign being prepared

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

The ad campaign for “The 100” season 5 is being prepared, and Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg has already seen a part of it. The excited producer has teased this bit of information online, and he can’t wait for the fans to see what’s in store.

The executives at CW are currently working on the ad campaign of the next season, which should include the trailer. In an online post [see below] Rothenberg said that he has seen a part of the ad campaign. He called the executives preparing the promotion material as “true artists,” and teased that there’s “new goodness” that’s on the way for the fans to see.

The producer has been anxious about the new season for a while now. Back in January he teased a promo picture of the show, and said how he was woken up by an image of season 5, and how he “spammed” the executives at CW in charge of creating the promo material with his ideas. Rothenberg also added that he feels “blessed” to have a show that has been on air for four seasons and is about to air season 5.

In a way the next season is a reboot, with a new group of characters coming in. The new group consists of prisoners coming in from a ship owned by the Eligius Corporation, a mining company from before the first nuclear apocalypse.

The new characters are from the time before the nuclear apocalypse who have been in cryogenic sleep. Since their arrival on earth, the first thing they are going to do is look for a suitable place to build a camp, and that means that Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) new home will come under threat.

“The 100” season 5 will also show the events that happened in the past few years on the show- on earth, the ARK, and the bunker in flashback scenes. The main focus in the first few episodes will be the clash between Clarke and the prisoners.

Credit: Jason Rothenberg/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Home loan market competition heats up despite RBA leaving rates on hold
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
NBA Trade Deadline: Knicks targeting Magic point guard Elfrid Payton
Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks star out for remainder of the season
Lakers expected to shift focus to 2019 Free Agency
Fed Cup 2018: Australia confident despite Samantha Stosur's absence
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
T20 Tri-Series: Glenn Maxwell century powers Australia past England
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
Manchester United can win title next season, believes Ryan Giggs
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Morgan is not the only change
‘The 100’ season 5: Trailer being prepared
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases line from script
'NCIS' season 15 episode 15 ‘Keep Your Enemies Closer’ spoilers
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Junior, Tani go undercover
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 16 spoilers
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 will be the last
‘Once Upon A Time’ ending: Adam Horowitz thanks everyone
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car