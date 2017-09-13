'The 100' season 5: Henry Ian Cusick's take on what's coming

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

“The 100” season 5 will begin right from where the TV show left off in the last season, with the arrival of prisoners in a mysterious spaceship. It’s been six years since Praimfaya made life almost impossible on Earth, but nothing has been heard from the people in the bunker and those who are in the Ark. In a recent interview, cast member Henry Ian Cusick (Marcus) teased some details about his character and the plot going forward.

Six years is a long time for a group of people to stay in isolation in a bunker, where they faced multiple challenges to survive. In an interview with Collider Cusick said that he had discussions about how the characters on the show will not only change emotionally but also physically over these years. The fans have already seen Clarke (Eliza Taylor) change her hair, and it will be interesting to see how the other major characters have evolved.

Talking specifically about his character and Abigail (Paige Turco), Cusick said that they just get older and consequently slower.

Cusick will be directing another episode for “The 100,” along with a short film. The actor previously directed the episode “The Other Side” of the same show, which was his directorial debut. Although he’s excited about his directorial tasks Cusick said that he will continue to act.

The scripts of the next season are ready and have been given to the actors.  Cusick said that he’s currently reading the fifth episode. The actor said that he’s excited to meet all the new characters who arrive on the spaceship.

Cusick didn’t tease any details about the new characters because he’s only just begun to read about them. For the people in the bunker the show will reveal what happened there in flashbacks. If they do get out of that bunker eventually, they will find the world has changed a lot during their absence.

