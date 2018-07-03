‘The 100’ season 5 episode 9 not airing this week

“The 100” season 5 episode 9 will not be airing this week, as the show will be on a short break. The TV series will return with more action and drama, as the two sides try to work out a deal with a threat of mutual annihilation looming over them.

The next episode will air on July 10. The plot will mainly focus on the in-fighting in both the groups. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The previous episode was all about the preparations to take the fight to Charmaine Diyoza’s (Ivana Milicevic) people. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) had a brilliant but dangerous plan to use the sand worms as a deadly weapon to wipe out all her enemies. That plan, however, was foiled by Indra’s (Adina Porter) betrayal.

The only option left for Woncrew is to surrender. It was a tragic episode for Octavia because she not only suffered from a betrayal from her trusted deputy, but also her brother.

In a shocking turn of events, Bellamy (Bob Morley) betrayed his sister and mixed something in her food. Octavia has already suffered many injuries, and it remains to be seen how this new attack from Bellamy will pan out.

Meanwhile, things are not so stable in Diyoza’s camp. There has always been infighting among the prisoners, but the next episode may show the rise of two clear factions. If Diyoza’s faction loses, Bellamy and his people should not expect fair treatment from the new masters of Eden.

John Murphy (Richard Harmon) has already started a chain reaction with his involvement. Diyoza feels that her problems have been solved, but she doesn’t realise that her problems are just going to get worse.

Just five more episodes are left in the current season. The plot will now begin to move towards the ending, and the coming events will set the stage for the next season.