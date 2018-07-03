| Make IBT your homepage

‘The 100’ season 5 episode 9 not airing this week

By @sachintrivedig on
'The 100'
A poster of "The 100" TV series. The 100/ Facebook

“The 100” season 5 episode 9 will not be airing this week, as the show will be on a short break. The TV series will return with more action and drama, as the two sides try to work out a deal with a threat of mutual annihilation looming over them.

The next episode will air on July 10. The plot will mainly focus on the in-fighting in both the groups. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

The previous episode was all about the preparations to take the fight to Charmaine Diyoza’s (Ivana Milicevic) people. Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) had a brilliant but dangerous plan to use the sand worms as a deadly weapon to wipe out all her enemies. That plan, however, was foiled by Indra’s (Adina Porter) betrayal.

The only option left for Woncrew is to surrender. It was a tragic episode for Octavia because she not only suffered from a betrayal from her trusted deputy, but also her brother.

In a shocking turn of events, Bellamy (Bob Morley) betrayed his sister and mixed something in her food. Octavia has already suffered many injuries, and it remains to be seen how this new attack from Bellamy will pan out.

Meanwhile, things are not so stable in Diyoza’s camp. There has always been infighting among the prisoners, but the next episode may show the rise of two clear factions. If Diyoza’s faction loses, Bellamy and his people should not expect fair treatment from the new masters of Eden.

John Murphy (Richard Harmon) has already started a chain reaction with his involvement. Diyoza feels that her problems have been solved, but she doesn’t realise that her problems are just going to get worse.

Just five more episodes are left in the current season. The plot will now begin to move towards the ending, and the coming events will set the stage for the next season.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Indiana Jones 5’ may not be released in 2020
‘Winds of Winter’: George RR Martin may have finished
‘Mile 22’: Mark Wahlberg is CIA agent
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
Kate Middleton to inherit Diana’s title someday
'Lucifer' season 4: Brand new character being added
‘Lucifer’ season 4: Release date may be in early 2019
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car