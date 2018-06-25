'The 100' season 5 episode 8: 'How We Get to Peace'

There could be a major setback for Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) in “The 100” season 5 episode 8. A preview video of the next episode has been released online, and it teases the possible death of Paxton ‘Graveyard’ McCreary (William Miller).

The next episode will be the last chance for the two sides to make peace, but it will also be an episode of unexpected events on both sides. Diyoza has already said that the only thing she will accept is the complete and total surrender, something which Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will not agree to.

A preview video of the next episode [see below] shows Paxton going out with Echo (Tasya Teles). The two appear to be on their own and their task is to hunt down someone. Echo will take this chance to kill Paxton. Will she succeed?

Diyoza has made it clear that she doesn’t trust Echo. But, she also has a problem controlling Paxton. Will Diyoza order the murder of one of her men? Either way the death may have a big impact on the coming war between the two sides.

Octavia will make her preparations. Her plan is to use the deadly parasites to infest Diyoza’s camp, effectively neutralising the threat no matter the cost. The only problem is that Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will try and stop Octavia.

Clarke’s other big mission will be to protect Madi (Lola Flanery). According to the synopsis of the next episode this mission will put Bellamy in an impossible position.

Octavia has Madi under her protection. This could be her way of keeping her enemies close, and she may use this against Clarke.

With the situation being explosive on both sides, it will be interesting to see how Diyoza and Octavia play their cards in the war.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube