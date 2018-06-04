'The 100' season 5 episode 6 air date and plot

After a brief break, “The 100” season 5 will be back next week. A promo video of episode 6 has been released online, teasing the plot and some of the scenes. Instead of an all out war right from the start, the two sides will manoeuvre to get an edge.

Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) has trained soldiers who are very loyal to her during the time in the bunker. Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic) knows this, and in the previous episode she even expressed her admiration for the kind of loyalty Woncrew displayed when they protected their leader during the sand storm, something which Diyoza’s people would never do for her.

Knowing that it will be an unpredictable war fighting such a loyal force, Diyoza will make a different move in the next episode. The promo video [see below] shows her giving a peace offering of food to Woncrew. The tired and starving people of Octavia will take the bait, but the Red Queen will not allow any betrayal.

The promo video shows Octavia ordering the murder of her own people, those who may be switching sides for food and water. Bellamy (Bob Morley) is against such killing, especially since very few people are alive to continue the human race.

With Octavia killing people who try to defect, the war will be inevitable. But, there are people in her own camp who believe that this is an unwinnable fight.

Diyoza has some advanced weapons that her soldiers are just too eager to use, and now with the missiles system presumably back online it may be quite easy for her to destroy Woncrew from a safe distance.

“The 100” season 5 episode 6 will air on June 5 in the US. According to the synopsis, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) will attempt to prove he is useful to Diyoza, and this will test the allegiance of Woncrew to Octavia. Meanwhile, Madi (Lola Flanery) will face unexpected threats from within Woncrew, forcing Clarke (Eliza Taylor) to make an “unlikely” ally.

Credit: The CW Television Network/ YouTube